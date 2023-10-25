Fratelli Cosulich Hires Dubai Bunker Trader From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nambiar had previously worked for commodity trading firm Sing Fuels as a bunker trader in Dubai from October 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Prasoon Nambiar / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Prasoon Nambiar has joined Fratelli Cosulich as a bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

He had previously worked for commodity trading firm Sing Fuels as a bunker trader in Dubai from October 2021 to this month. Earlier in his career he had worked as a tanker broker for Martransol, as a marine surveyor for Inchcape Shipping Services and as an operations analyst for Global Maritime Trading.

Fratelli Cosulich has offices serving the marine fuels market in Genova, Singapore, Hong Kong, Monaco, New York, Haiphong, Dubai, Funchal, Athens and Paris, according to its website.