Polsteam Bulker Takes on Biofuel Blend From Bunker One

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One used its chartered delivery vessel the Nore for the operation. Image Credit: Bunker One

A dry bulk carrier owned by Polish shipping company Polsteam took on its first stem of biofuel bunkers last week.

Bunker One delivered a biofuel blend to Polsteam's bulker the MV Podlasie off Gothenburg last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The 39,000 DWT vessel mostly operates around Europe andAfrica.

Bunker One used its chartered delivery vessel the Nore for the operation.

"Bunker One has a strong foothold in Scandinavia, and we are ready to meet our customer's requests for alternative fuels," Bunker One said in the post.

Bunker One first announced its intention to enter the biofuels market in May 2021.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.