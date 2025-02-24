Enagás to Supply Bio-LNG at Spanish Terminals from March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Spanish energy firm will launch bio-LNG services at its regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy firm Enagás is set to launch bio-LNG bunkering services at its regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva.

Bio-LNG will be supplied to ships and tankers at the two terminals from March, Enagás said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Enagás’s Barcelona and Huelva terminals handled nearly all LNG bunkering operations in Spain in 2024, it claims.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG, derived from organic wastes like industrial waste and sewage sludge. Dual-fuel LNG ships can burn bio-LNG without needing any major modifications.

Like biofuel blends, bio-LNG can be blended with fossil LNG in any ratio, offering flexibility for operators while reducing carbon emissions.

“This milestone adds to more than 10 years of work by Enagás, during which it has coordinated projects for the decarbonisation of maritime transport, such as Core LNGas Hive and LNGas Hive 2, and has invested in small-scale infrastructure in all its terminals to adapt them to the market,” Enagás said in the statement.