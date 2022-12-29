EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Athens
Thursday December 29, 2022
Verifuel is the bunker monitoring unit of Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manager in Athens.
The firm is looking for candidates with a degree and three to four years of experience in business development, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role reports to the company's global business development director.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Ensure sales targets are met
- Maintain existing customer base and attract new customers
- Develop and strengthen VeriFuel position in the market
- Set up contracts and monitor customer performance
- Organise and engage in regular customer meetings
- Participate in seminars and conferences
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.