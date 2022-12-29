BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Verifuel is the bunker monitoring unit of Bureau Veritas. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manager in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree and three to four years of experience in business development, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role reports to the company's global business development director.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Ensure sales targets are met

Maintain existing customer base and attract new customers

Develop and strengthen VeriFuel position in the market

Set up contracts and monitor customer performance

Organise and engage in regular customer meetings

Participate in seminars and conferences

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.