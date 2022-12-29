BUNKER JOBS: Verifuel Seeks Business Development Manager in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 29, 2022

Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel is seeking to hire a business development manager in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree and three to four years of experience in business development, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role reports to the company's global business development director.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Ensure sales targets are met
  • Maintain existing customer base and attract new customers
  • Develop and strengthen VeriFuel position in the market
  • Set up contracts and monitor customer performance
  • Organise and engage in regular customer meetings
  • Participate in seminars and conferences

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

