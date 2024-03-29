EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Osprey Energy Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Netherlands
Friday March 29, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least five years of experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: Osprey Energy
Energy company Osprey Energy is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least five years of experience as a bunker trader, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Bunker Trading Lead: Drive and execute bunker trading operations, using your expertise to develop and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and partners.
- Market Analysis: Keep updated on market trends, regulations, and competitors to guide strategic decisions and enhance trading performance.
- Business Development: Spot and seize new opportunities, growing our presence in the market.
- Risk Management: Apply proactive strategies to minimize market and operational risks in bunker trading.
For more information, click here.