BUNKER JOBS: Osprey Energy Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 29, 2024

Energy company Osprey Energy is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least five years of experience as a bunker trader, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Bunker Trading Lead: Drive and execute bunker trading operations, using your expertise to develop and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and partners.
  • Market Analysis: Keep updated on market trends, regulations, and competitors to guide strategic decisions and enhance trading performance.
  • Business Development: Spot and seize new opportunities, growing our presence in the market.
  • Risk Management: Apply proactive strategies to minimize market and operational risks in bunker trading.

For more information, click here.

