Portugal's Galp to Launch Biofuel Bunker Sales in September

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Broco made the announcement at Petrospot's Portugal Shipping Week conference on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Portuguese energy company Galp is preparing to launch biofuel bunker sales from September.

The firm is currently preparing a storage facility to be able to supply biofuels blended with fuel oil and gasoil from Lisbon from September, Susana Broco, a bunker trading and business development executive at the firm, said at Petrospot's Portugal Shipping Week conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The deliveries will be by truck at first, and deliveries by barge will follow 'according to market demand', Broco said.

The firm is already supplying LNG as a bunker fuel, and is looking to diversify its marine fuel offering further as more options become available.

"We are working on researching different solutions; ammonia, methanol, biofuel and hydrogen," Broco said.

"We are of course following the market's needs."