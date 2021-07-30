Bio-LNG Production Project Receives European Union Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this week the European Commission announced it would be investing €118 million into 32 decarbonisation projects in EU member states. File Image / Pixabay

A project to set up scalable bio-LNG production in Europe has received funding from the European Union.

Earlier this week the European Commission announced it would be investing €118 million into 32 decarbonisation projects in EU member states.

Among the projects was FirstBio2Shipping, organised by Dutch firms Attero BV and Bio-LNG Hub Wilp BV, which aims to set up the first bio-LNG plant working in a standardised and scalable fashion.

"The plant consists inter alia of a gas treatment unit, a bio-LNG polishing and storage unit and a carbon capture unit," the European Commission said in a statement on its website.

"At the core of the process is a novel technology called iLNG.

"The novel integrated system aims to overcome hurdles such as low bio-LNG qualities (i.e., containing amines), high methane slip (due to CO2 venting), high temperature demands in gas treatment technologies, and high costs for disposal of wastewater and toxic chemical waste."

The project will seek to set up a demonstration plant producing 6 million m3/year of biogas.