Gasum Opens New Bio-LNG Plant in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biogas plant will produce 120 GWh of liquified biogas annually. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state energy firm Gasum has officially inaugurated a new bio-LNG plant in Götene, Sweden.

The facility will collect around 400,000 tons of manure and other agricultural farm waste yearly from nearby farms, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

This waste is turned into liquefied biogas and recycled fertilisers.

The plant will produce 120 gigawatt hours (GWh) of bio-LNG annually to cater to transport and industrial demand, potentially for shipping as well.

Gasum invested €58 million in the project, with €15 million coming from Sweden's Klimatklivet climate investment program. The plant is part of Gasum's broader plan to increase renewable gas production to 7 terawatt hours (TWh) annually by 2027.

The firm has also been an active supplier of LNG and bio-LNG as marine fuels in the region.

In its latest annual report, the company said it expects demand for bio-LNG bunkering to increase during the year, partly due to the new FuelEU Maritime regulation coming into effect.

Bio-LNG can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships without major modifications, offering a cleaner alternative to LNG that helps reduce GHG emissions.