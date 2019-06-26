Gasum Gets Going on ARA LNG Bunkering

Coralius performs its first ship-to-ship LNG bunker delivery in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Gasum

Gasum today announced it has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area.

The delivery by Coralius was made to the vessel Bit Viking.

Coralius typically operates in the North Sea and the Skagerrak area.

“Finally, being able to bunker our clients in the ARA area increases LNG availability and security for the LNG fueled fleet,” said Kimmo Rahkamo, Vice President, natural gas and LNG, Gasum.

“The amount of LNG driven vessels is growing rapidly globally, and we will definitely be part of the growth in being present where LNG is needed.”

While LNG bunker sales in Rotterdam remain dwarfed by sales of conventional marine fuel, official data shows LNG volumes at the port of growing quickly.