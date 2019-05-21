Rotterdam: LNG Bunker Sales Rise Again

Rotterdam LNG Bunker Sales. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker. Data Credit: Port of Rotterdam Authority

Rotterdam put itself firmly on track for another record year of LNG bunker sales after volumes jumped again in Q1 2019, the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam Authority shows.

Sales for the period hit 5,403 metric tonnes (mt), which for context is already more than half the entire 2018 annual total of 9,500 mt.

Sales in 2016 and 2017 were 100 mt and 1,500 mt respectively.

Despite the impressive relative growth, LNG bunker sales at the port are still dwarfed by traditional marine fuel sales, which for the same Q1 2019 period totalled 2.289 million cbm.

Nevertheless, many will see the growth as a sign that the start of a meaningful uptake of LNG bunkers is finally here.