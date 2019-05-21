Rotterdam Bunker Volumes Dip on Reduced HSFO Sales

Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Rotterdam's 2019 Q1 bunker sales fell 9% year-over-year to 2.29 million cbm after been dragged down by a fall in HFO sales, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Fuel oil sales for the first quarter totalled just over 1.90 million cbm, down 11% over the 2.13 million cbm sold during the period last year, although sequentially they were slightly ahead of the 1.87 million cbm sold during 2018 Q4.

Distillate sales rose slightly to 388,229 cbm, compared to 380,659 cbm for 2018 Q1.

In February The Port of Rotterdam Authority said the continued downward trend for bunker volumes at the port was a product of increased scale and use of modern vessels in container shipping.