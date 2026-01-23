Blue Energy Partners Hires Business Development Manager in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Woods previously worked for CEVA Logistics in Oslo. Image Credit: Daniel Nordeng Woods / LinkedIn

Blue Energy Partners, the Norway office of bunker supplier Global Fuel Supply focused on decarbonisation, has hired a business development manager in Oslo.

Daniel Nordeng Woods has joined Blue Energy Partners as business development manager in Oslo as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Woods previously worked for CEVA Logistics in Oslo from August 2024 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Hartree Partners from 2023 to 2024 and for World Fuel Services from 2019 to 2023.

Blue Energy Partners is seeing expanded demand for its services driven by European and other regulations, Trine Braathen, the company's director of environmental trading, told Ship & Bunker last month.