Monjasa Appoints Trading Manager in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shannon has worked for Monjasa since October 2020. Image Credit: Brian Shannon / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new trading manager in New York.

Brian Shannon has been appointed to the role of trading manager in Monjasa's New York office as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Shannon has worked for Monjasa since October 2020, serving previously as a trader in Stamford and then a senior trader in New York.

He had earlier worked as an associate for Tradition Energy in Stamford from 2019 to 2020.

Monjasa sold about 2.4 million mt of marine fuels in the Americas in 2024, taking up about 35% of its global volumes that year.

The company relocated its Stamford office to New York in June 2024.