Monjasa to Move Stamford Office to New York City

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will open on June 3, 2024. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa today announced it it relocating its office in Stamford, Connecticut to New York City.

The new office will open on June 3, 2024 and will initially be located in a temporary workspace at Park Avenue nearby the Grand Central Terminal.

Monjasa will then have a permanent office ready in the Midtown Manhattan area towards the end of 2024.

“The decision to move our office from Connecticut to the State of New York comes on the back of careful considerations and evaluations of what is best for our colleagues and future business opportunities,” explained Roger Dekkers, General Manager, North America.

“NYC has a larger pool of candidates available to Monjasa, which we can access to further build out Monjasa’s presence in North America.

“In addition, when it comes to making our business personal, NYC also offers some additional touchpoints with industry peers passing through New York.”

Monjasa opened its Connecticut office in 2011, and it was the first Monjasa office in the Americas region.

“With this move to NYC, we are opening a new and exciting chapter for Monjasa in the US, but it is also important to say that Stamford will always be special to Monjasa,” said Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director Americas.

“Our commitment towards Stamford, the Connecticut Maritime Association and our local partners will remain strong. So, more than a ‘farewell’ I think it is a big ‘thank you’ to Stamford.”

As part of the relocation to NYC, Monjasa says it is now actively looking to add a new trainee to its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee (MOST) programme.