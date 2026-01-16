Naturgy and Enagás Partner on New LNG Bunker Vessel for Iberian Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 18,900 m3 LNG bunker vessel will operate mainly in the Iberian Peninsula, along with areas in the Gibraltar Strait and the Canary Islands. Image Credit: Naturgy

Spain-based Naturgy and Enagás have agreed to partner on a new LNG bunker vessel to serve shipping in the Iberian Peninsula and nearby regions.

The vessel, to be named Mistral LNG, will have a cargo capacity of 18,900 m3, Naturgy said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Construction of the LNG bunker vessel has started this year, with Enagás' subsidiary Scale Green Energy set to own and operate the ship.

It is due to enter service in 2028, when it will be chartered to Naturgy under a long-term agreement.

The vessel will mainly operate in the Iberian Peninsula, as well as the Strait of Gibraltar and the Canary Islands. It will be 138.8 m long, feature dual-fuel propulsion, and have a range of more than 4,500 nautical miles.

Enagás said the ship will become the fourth in its LNG bunker fleet, alongside Levante LNG, Alisios LNG and Haugesund Knutsen, while Naturgy said the project supports its strategy to expand in the growing LNG marine fuel market.