BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Key Account Manager in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: VPS

Testing firm and consultancy VPS is seeking to hire a key account manager in Oslo for its decarbonisation team.

The company is looking for candidates with solid experience in the maritime industry, green financing or oil, gas and renewables, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Follow-up of customers in the existing portfolio - shipping companies and other players that hire vessel services (energy companies, project owners, charters etc)

Responsible for customer contact and customer satisfaction

After-sales and building opportunities for consulting projects

Contribute to sales and onboarding of new customers.

Contribute to business development towards new customer groups and segments. Including contributing to the development of products that reach new segments.

For more information, click here.