BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Energy Supply Seeks Trader
Tuesday January 7, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Dynamic Energy Supply
Danish marine fuels firm Dynamic Energy Supply is seeking to hire a trader.
The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing deals efficiently.
- Manage and nurture client relationships, ensuring exceptional service delivery.
- Contribute to the growth and market presence of Dynamic Energy Supply.
- Uphold the highest standards of quality, reliability, and professionalism.
- Develop and grow the team's potential, helping shape a collaborative and high-performing work culture.
