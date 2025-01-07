BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Energy Supply Seeks Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: Dynamic Energy Supply

Danish marine fuels firm Dynamic Energy Supply is seeking to hire a trader.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing deals efficiently.

Manage and nurture client relationships, ensuring exceptional service delivery.

Contribute to the growth and market presence of Dynamic Energy Supply.

Uphold the highest standards of quality, reliability, and professionalism.

Develop and grow the team's potential, helping shape a collaborative and high-performing work culture.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.