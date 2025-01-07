BUNKER JOBS: Dynamic Energy Supply Seeks Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 7, 2025

Danish marine fuels firm Dynamic Energy Supply is seeking to hire a trader.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of bunker trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing deals efficiently.
  • Manage and nurture client relationships, ensuring exceptional service delivery.
  • Contribute to the growth and market presence of Dynamic Energy Supply.
  • Uphold the highest standards of quality, reliability, and professionalism.
  • Develop and grow the team's potential, helping shape a collaborative and high-performing work culture.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

