Oilmar DMCC Opens Danish Branch Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christian Størvold Larsen has been relocated to the new office to serve as country manager for Denmark. Image Credit: Oilmar

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC has opened a Danish branch office.

The firm's new Danish branch is based in Tuborg Havn.

Christian Størvold Larsen, previously a marine fuels trader for the firm in Dubai since January 2022, has been relocated to the new office to serve as country manager for Denmark, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Larsen had previously worked for Monjasa in Denmark from August 2017 to September 2021.

"We look forward to servicing new and existing clients with reliable and competitive marine fuel solutions," Larsen said in the post.

"I am very grateful for the extended trust and support I have received from our management team, along with everyone who worked hard to enable this expansion."