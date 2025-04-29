TGE Marine Selected for Gasum and Sirius LNG Bunker Vessel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will feature TGE Marine’s tanks, cargo handling, and fuel gas system. Image Credit: Sirius Shipping

TGE Marine has been shortlisted to supply the cargo tanks, cargo handling system, and fuel gas system for a new LNG bunker vessel jointly owned by Gasum and Swedish shipping company Sirius Shipping.

The 7,800 m3 capacity vessel named Celsius will be operated by Gasum to cater to increased LNG and bio-LNG demand in Northwestern Europe.

The ship is being built at the RMK Marine yard in Istanbul, Turkey, TGE Marine said in a statement on its website last week.

It is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet currently consists of 690 vessels, with a further 587 scheduled for delivery by 2028, according to classification society DNV. As the LNG-fuelled fleet expands, demand for LNG is set to rise, driving the need for additional LNG bunkering vessels.

At present, 64 LNG bunkering vessels are in operation, with 25 more on order for delivery by 2028.

“As we are using Type C tanks, these tanks can handle gases in high pressure and cryogenic conditions, which allows for the safe handling and efficient transport of LNG. All operations can be carried out with the utmost crew safety in mind,” Johannes Dziuba, technical sales director at TGE Marine, said in the statement.