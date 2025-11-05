Ports of Tallinn and Stockholm Join Forces for Sustainable Maritime Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports in Estonia and Sweden have agreed to work together to make their Baltic Sea ports cleaner and more energy efficient. Image Credit: Port of Tallinn

The Ports of Tallinn and Stockholm have signed an agreement to launch the Swed-Est Green Collaboration, aimed at advancing cleaner port operations and fossil-free shipping.

The MoU focuses on the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskar routes, the Port of Tallinn said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

It includes plans for onshore power supply (OPS) systems, renewable energy use, improved waste management, and zero-emission port equipment.

Both ports will also share best practices and work together on research and funding opportunities to support greener maritime transport in the Baltic Sea region.

The ports are inviting the private and public sector organisations, research groups and maritime stakeholders to join the initiative.

“This partnership provides both ports with a strategic advantage, making us more attractive to shipowners, passengers and cargo operators who are looking for sustainable travel and transport solutions,” Valdo Kalm, CEO of the Port of Tallinn, said.