Russian Oil Imports to UK Fall to Zero

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil jetties on Thames esturary. Image Credit / S&B

There were no Russian imports of refined oil products and crude oil into the UK in June as phased sanctions take hold.

The UK government's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine will see oil imports phased out by the end of the year and liquefied natural gas as soon as possible after that, according to commodity price-reporting agency SP Global.

Prior to sanctions, Russia was the UK's largest supplier of refined oil in 2021, accounting for a quarter of all imports.

To fill the gap left created by sanctions, imports of refined oil products into the UK have increased from Belgium, Kuwait, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia in recent months, the report said citing official trade data.