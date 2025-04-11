Gibraltar Bunker Calls Fell by 8% on the Year in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker calls at Gibraltar declined for the fourth consecutive month in March. File Image / Pixabay

About 320 vessels called for bunkers in Gibraltar this March, down from 346 in March 2024 and significantly lower than the 409 recorded in March 2023.

The monthly total was the least since February 2023, when an extended run of bad weather stymied bunkering at Gibraltar for much of the month.

Despite the monthly drop, a total of 1,058 vessels arrived for bunkers in the first three months of this year—about 32 more than the 1,026 recorded during the same period in 2024, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority.

Gibraltar also saw 11 cruise ship arrivals in March, the highest since December 2024.

Cruise traffic in Gibraltar typically peaks between April and November.

Meanwhile, March bunker-only calls were also lower than the 349 recorded in February, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the decrease in bunker calls indicates a lower bunker demand at the port.