Bunker Procurement Firm Shipergy Hires Key Representative in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Baxevanis was previously trading manager for Oleo Energy in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker procurement firm Shipergy has made its first expansion outside Europe, hiring a key representative in Dubai.

Thanasis Baxevanis has joined Shipergy as its key representative in Dubai as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Baxevanis was previously trading manager for Oleo Energy in Dubai, and had earlier served as sales manager in Dubai for Peninsula.

"In his new role, Thanasis will be tasked with solidifying Shipergy's presence in the UAE, building a dedicated local team and ensuring the company's innovative solutions resonate with the region's maritime stakeholders," the company said in the statement.

"With this strategic appointment and international expansion, Shipergy reaffirms its position as an industry frontrunner, continuously evolving to serve the ever-changing needs of the maritime sector."