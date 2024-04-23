UK Makes Smart Shipping Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Felixstowe is UK's biggest container port. File Image / Pixabay.

An £8 million ($10m) fund has been set up by the UK government to drive forward applications of artificial intelligence in the maritime sector.

The Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund will support feasibility studies into a range of AI-driven initiatives including autonomous vessels and making port operations more efficient.

"Using AI to make boats smarter and transform port operations is part of our plan to decarbonise shipping," maritime minister Lord Davies said.

The funding comes from the already announced UK Shore programme (UK shipping office for reducing emissions). The country's ambitions on maritime decarbonisation were first mooted in March 2022.

A green hydrogen hub at the country's biggest box port of Felixtowe is one idea that has been the focus of research,