UK Eyes 'Leading' Shipping Decarbonisation Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK flies flag for shipping decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay.

A round-up on the state of play on shipping and emissions from the UK parliament highlights the proactive role the country intends to take on decarbonisation within the international maritime arena.

The UK's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) membership will see it "press for acceleration of decarbonisation efforts at the IMO ahead of the 2023 GHG strategy revision", according to the research note.

In addition, the Transport Ministry's Transport Decarbonisation Plan is committed to consult on a 'Course to Zero' for domestic shipping this year.

The consultation "will include indicative targets from 2030 and net zero as soon as is feasible", the note said.

Further action by the UK government includes looking at steps to support power (also known as cold ironing) and phasing out the sale of new non-zero emissions domestic vessels.

A specific office for decarbonising shipping, a UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UKSHORE), is also under consideration.

The research note is published by the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST).