TotalEnergies Tanker Takes on LNG Bunkers for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its delivery vessel the Gas Agility for the delivery. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies has taken on LNG as a bunker fuel for one of its tankers for the first time.

The firm bunkered its chartered tanker the Eagle Bintulu with 320 mt of LNG at Rotterdam last week, Louise Tricoire, vice president at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Gas Agility for the delivery. The vessel has been carrying out LNG bunker operations at Rotterdam since 2020.

"Once again, TotalEnergies's strength as one Company is demonstrated, as this successful bunkering operation came about thanks to the close collaboration between my teams and those of our colleagues in TotalEnergies Trading & Shipping and Gas, Renewables and Power branches," Tricoire said.

"Importantly, it's a significant milestone that we at TotalEnergies Marine Fuels are delighted to have supported, as we continue to make progress toward the company's net zero climate ambition and toward shipping's decarbonization."