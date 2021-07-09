BUNKER JOBS: Hanseatic Bunker Services Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hanseatic Bunker Services

Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping or the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

Trading marine fuels on a back-to-back basis globally

Acquisition of new clients

Building up own client portfolio

Support the team in the day-to-day business

Client relationship management

Understanding of pricing within the bunker market and associated sectors

Understanding and supporting clients in the knowledge of marine fuels and legislation

Reporting to the MD

Building up the E-footprint (LinkedIn / Webpage)

Adjusting and creating company presentations for marketing purpose

For more information, click here.