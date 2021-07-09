EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hanseatic Bunker Services Seeks Trader in Hamburg
Friday July 9, 2021
The new hire will join the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hanseatic Bunker Services
Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping or the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)
- Trading marine fuels on a back-to-back basis globally
- Acquisition of new clients
- Building up own client portfolio
- Support the team in the day-to-day business
- Client relationship management
- Understanding of pricing within the bunker market and associated sectors
- Understanding and supporting clients in the knowledge of marine fuels and legislation
- Reporting to the MD
- Building up the E-footprint (LinkedIn / Webpage)
- Adjusting and creating company presentations for marketing purpose
