BUNKER JOBS: Hanseatic Bunker Services Seeks Trader in Hamburg

Hanseatic Bunker Services Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 9, 2021

Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping or the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)
  • Trading marine fuels on a back-to-back basis globally
  • Acquisition of new clients
  • Building up own client portfolio
  • Support the team in the day-to-day business
  • Client relationship management
  • Understanding of pricing within the bunker market and associated sectors
  • Understanding and supporting clients in the knowledge of marine fuels and legislation
  • Reporting to the MD
  • Building up the E-footprint (LinkedIn / Webpage)
  • Adjusting and creating company presentations for marketing purpose

