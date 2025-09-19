FOCUS: Powering the Energy Transition with Moeve

Moeve is a global company with over 11,000 employees. Our ambition is to lead the energy transition in Europe, accelerating our own decarbonization and the decarbonization of our clients.

In 2022, we launched our 2030 Positive Motion strategy. It positions our company as a benchmark in the energy transition as we strive to create a better world by advancing sustainable energy and mobility within the company and for our clients. After more than 90 years in the energy sector as Cepsa, we rebranded as Moeve in October 2024 to reflect our transformation and focus on green molecules.

This new identity will help us to accelerate our leadership in the production of sustainable energy through green molecules such as renewable hydrogen and its derivatives, as well as second-generation (2G) biofuels.

In the maritime sector, 2G biofuels reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90% over their life cycle compared to fossil alternatives. And Moeve is taking major steps in scaling up their availability, helping customers decarbonize and comply with European targets (FuelEU Maritime and ETS EU) and international regulations (IMO).

Moeve supplies 2G biofuels by tanktruck at most ports on the Iberian Peninsula, by barge in Algeciras, Barcelona, Tenerife, Las Palmas and by pipeline in Algeciras, Las Palmas and Ceuta.

Recently, our company signed its largest marine biofuel supply agreement with the group Armas Trasmediterránea, reinforcing both companies' longstanding commitment to the Canary Islands. The deal is supported by the ports of Las Palmas and Tenerife, and the deal includes the delivery of 40,000 tons of marine biofuels to the Canary Islands and to the Iberian by the end of 2025, with a potential extension into 2026.

It marks Moeve's first renewable fuel delivery in this outermost region of Europe which up until now had posed some operational challenges to supply.

Moeve is also the first energy company to allocate 2G marine biofuels in Ceuta with the support of the Port Authority of Ceuta and the Ducar Terminal. These biofuels are produced at the Moeve Energy Park in Algeciras.

Our ambition is to be an active contributor to the energy transition in Europe. The provision of 2G biofuels and the decarbonization of maritime transport is an important pilar of our strategy.

Moeve leads the decarbonization of maritime transport. In this interview, Mónica Hernández from Moeve and Iván Fernández from Fred.Olsen Express discuss the challenges of decarbonizing maritime operations in the Canary Islands and reflect on the 25-year-long collaboration between their companies.

We can't do this alone. The energy transition is a team sport, requiring all of us to get involved. By leading with innovation through green molecules and the supply of 2G biofuels to most Spanish ports, we're making sure players in shipping can start cutting emissions today.

At Moeve, we are a strong company operating efficiently in an increasingly changing environment. We operate in an integrated way across the entire energy value chain, driving an increasingly sustainable model. Together, we're accelerating our own decarbonization and the decarbonization of our current and future clients, transforming mobility and creating a better world.