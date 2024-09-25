New ARA Methanol Bunkering Partnership Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Evos plans to expand its storage capacity to allow for methanol bunkering. Image Credit: Evos

Barge operator TankMatch and storage firm Evos have launched a partnership seeking to set up methanol bunkering at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.

Under the deal Evos plans to expand its storage capacity to allow for methanol bunkering, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firm will add five new tanks totalling 13,500 m3 of capacity, with the ability to store bio-, e- and grey methanol. A new berth will accommodate bunker barges up to 135m in length.

"The market was calling for a game-changing solution to integrate storage and bunkering, and we listened," Marcel Jordens, commercial manager at TankMatch, said in the statement.

"By teaming up with Evos, we're offering a truly comprehensive service.

"With Evos' central Rotterdam location, our fleet can easily reach all corners of the ARA region in under 10 hours, enabling fast and flexible bunkering in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp."