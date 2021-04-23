BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in London

Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel supplier Island Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Greenwich, London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience of a bunker trader, it told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Generates & works enquiries for the physical supply of bunkers in company's physical supply ports as well as International Bunkers & Lubricants Trading in accordance with specified procedures

Maintains close business relationship with allocated customer accounts and develops these accounts to achieve maximum trading potential

Performs market research and promotes company products and services

Actively seeks new clients and suppliers through market research and proposes credit lines & terms for credit clearance by the credit control officer

Offers the highest possible quality and after-sales service to company's customers, suppliers and business associates

Monitors, develops and expands the market share of IOL in the sale of marine bunkers & lubricants both as physicals and as traders or brokers

Resolves disputes or any claims to the satisfaction of the customer, supplier and the company

Adheres strictly to the company's and QMS procedures regarding approval of customers and suppliers, credit clearance and credit control procedures

Complies with product specifications as per customer requirements

Meets and exceeds the agreed personal targets and objectives and works constructively and jointly in meeting department targets and objectives

Implements Company's QMS and makes suggestions for improvements

To apply for the role, send a CV to careers@island-oil.com.