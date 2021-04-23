BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 23, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Island Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Greenwich, London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience of a bunker trader, it told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Generates & works enquiries for the physical supply of bunkers in company's physical supply ports as well as International Bunkers & Lubricants Trading in accordance with specified procedures
  • Maintains close business relationship with allocated customer accounts and develops these accounts to achieve maximum trading potential
  • Performs market research and promotes company products and services
  • Actively seeks new clients and suppliers through market research and proposes credit lines & terms for credit clearance by the credit control officer
  • Offers the highest possible quality and after-sales service to company's customers, suppliers and business associates
  • Monitors, develops and expands the market share of IOL in the sale of marine bunkers & lubricants both as physicals and as traders or brokers
  • Resolves disputes or any claims to the satisfaction of the customer, supplier and the company
  • Adheres strictly to the company's and QMS procedures regarding approval of customers and suppliers, credit clearance and credit control procedures
  • Complies with product specifications as per customer requirements
  • Meets and exceeds the agreed personal targets and objectives and works constructively and jointly in meeting department targets and objectives
  • Implements Company's QMS and makes suggestions for improvements

To apply for the role, send a CV to careers@island-oil.com.

