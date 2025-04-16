Wilson's Vessel Fitted with WAPS Begins Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulk carrier will transport raw materials for aluminium producer Hydro. Image Credit: Wilson

Norwegian shipping firm Wilson's bulk carrier retrofitted with wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) has started commercial operations.

The Wilson Eyde is equipped with VentoFoils from Dutch firm Econowind, Wilson said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to the Econowind website, the system can cut bunker fuel consumption by up to 60% and offers a return on investment in under five years.

The Wilson Eyde will primarily transport raw materials for aluminium producer Hydro. The vessel has already completed its first call at Hydro's production facility in Årdal, Norway.

Hydro is actively working to shift a significant portion of its cargo transport from road to sea, prioritising the use of energy-efficient vessels as part of its strategy.

"Meeting tomorrow's environmental requirements is crucial to our success, Jostein Bjørgo, Commercial Director at Wilson, said.

"We are therefore committed and grateful to develop innovative solutions that not only reduce our environmental footprint but also strengthen our collaboration with partners such as Hydro."