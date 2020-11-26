DFDS Seeks Green Hydrogen-Powered Ferry by 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship could be in operation as soon as 2027. Image Credit: DFDS

Shipping company DFDS and a group of partner companies have joined forces with the aim of developing a 100% green hydrogen-powered ferry, the company said Thursday.

The companies are seeking to build a ferry powered by electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell system that can produce up to 23 MW of power, DFDS said in a statement on its website.

The other organisations in the partnership are ABB, Ballard Power Systems Europe, Hexagon Purus, Lloyd's Register, KNUD E. HANSEN, Ørsted and Danish Ship Finance.

"The largest fuel cell systems today produce only 1-5 MW, and the development of such large-scale fuel cell installations for an electric ferry is a monumental task," Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS, said in the statement.

"We can only succeed in partnerships with companies that together can muster some of the globe's finest expertise in design, approval, building, financing and operation of innovative vessels.

"Together, we expect to learn how to make these fuel types and technologies commercially viable, which is key to a transition of the industry to climate neutrality."

The ferry could be in operation as soon as 2027, the company said.