STAX Engineering to Expand Emission Capture Tech in the UK Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

STAX Engineering is set to ramp up its emission capture technology across UK ports. Image Credit: STAX

California-based STAX Engineering plans to invest up to £38 million ($50 million) to expand its UK emission capture operations.

The move builds on its partnership with ABP Southampton and talks with Harwich Haven Authority, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

STAX Engineering's system captures a ship's exhaust emissions by extending a flexible arm from a barge or a land-based platform and connecting it to the ship's exhaust funnel.

The exhaust emissions are then directed through STAX's filtration system, which removes up to 99% of particulate matter and 95% of nitrogen oxides emissions before releasing the filtered air back into the atmosphere.

"The UK is emerging as a hub for the deployment of next-generation maritime technologies, and STAX's expansion reflects the country's growing role in setting high standards for clean shipping," Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering, said.

"The market is showing how innovative clean technologies can scale globally within a framework of forward-thinking regulation."

STAX is also part of PortZero, a consortium that recently secured £1.1 million in UK government funding through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.