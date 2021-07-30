Port of Rotterdam Seeks to Develop Large-Scale Hydrogen Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam's terminals may soon import large quantities of hydrogen from overseas to help Northwest European transportation and industry to decarbonise. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam is seeking to develop facilities for the import of hydrogen into Northwest Europe in large quantities.

The port authority has signed an agreement with Koole Terminals, Chiyoda Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation to carry out a feasibility study on the possibility of bringing hydrogen from overseas to one of Koole's terminals at Rotterdam, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"The Port of Rotterdam Authority will provide a matchmaking role for major hydrogen end-users in Northwest Europe and competitive oversea hydrogen suppliers and support for materializing the project," the port authority said in the statement.

"Koole Terminals will pursue ways to innovate its terminal facilities and support development of onward transport to their end-users.

"Chiyoda Corporation will be the technology provider for the project and Mitsubishi Corporation, as one of Japan's top trading and investment company in the field of energy industry, will lead the commercial development of the project to make the overall hydrogen supply chain commercially viable."

The feasibility study will take one year, after which the companies are looking to build hydrogen imports to 100-200,000 mt/year by 2025 and 300-400,000 mt/year by 2030.