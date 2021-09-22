Torqeedo, Fassmer Unveils Modular Electric Ferry Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Modular ferry concept. Image Credit: Fassmer Shipyard / Torqeedo

Germnay's Fassmer Shipyard and electric drive systems specialist s Torqeedo today unveiled a fully electric, modular ferry concept for the public transport market.

"Many cities are creating intermodal public transport networks integrating climate-friendly water taxis, ferries and other passenger vessels," says Matthias Schubert, Torqeedo's director for commercial sales.

"We are proud to make a small contribution to avoid emissions with our integrated electric drive system."

The CIT-E Ferry is designed to be operated in inner-city waterways for 8-14 hours to reduce infrastructure and battery bank costs, with battery banks of 80 kWh to 1 MWh.

The vessel's overall length range from 12 to 24 meters and offer up to a 100-passenger capacity.

The CIT-E Ferry concept comes as battery power becomes an increasingly popular and viable choice for smaller, fixed route vessels such as urban ferry services, as exampled by today's announcement that Shell plans to launch a fully electric ferry service in Singapore.