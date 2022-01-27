Oasis Marine Power Completes First Test of Offshore Charging Station

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The offshore charging stations will be powered by nearby offshore wind farms. Image Credit: Oasis Marine Power

Marine engineering firm Oasis Marine Power has completed the first stage of testing the firm's offshore charging station for battery-powered ships.

The company completed sea trials of the system at the Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland earlier this month, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm plans to install the system at offshore wind farms to allow vessels equipped with battery power systems to recharge while at sea.

"I am delighted with the results of the testing," George Smith, director of Oasis Marine Power, said in the statement.

"We have proven that the concept is viable and are now working to optimise the design.

"What we have achieved is a world first, and this is a great progression towards dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime industry."