Yacht Sinks Off Sicilian Coast After Storm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 56m sailing yacht Bayesian sank off Palermo at about 5 AM local time on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

A yacht has reportedly sunk in a storm off the coast of Italy.

The 56m sailing yacht Bayesian sank off Palermo at about 5 AM local time on Monday, news provider SuperYacht Times reported, citing local media reports.

A total of 22 people were on board at the time of the sinking, of whom seven are still missing. The remaining 15 were rescued by local emergency services, and a one-year-old girl was taken to hospital in Palermo.

The incident was caused by a storm that hit a stretch of sea near Porticello in the province of Palermo early on Monday.

The vessel was built in 2008 by Italy's Perini Navi.