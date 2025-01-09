New Sea Generation Hires Marine Fuel and Lubricants Trader in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Massimiliano Forlani has joined the company as a marine fuel and lubricants trader as of this month. Image Credit: Massimiliano Forlani / LinkedIn

Bunker trading firm New Sea Generation has hired a new marine fuel and lubricants trader in Italy.

Massimiliano Forlani has joined the company as a marine fuel and lubricants trader as of this month, he said this week.

Forlani was previously a bunker and lubricants trader for Alma Services in Genoa from September 2022 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Omega Bunker from 2021 to 2022 and 2018 to 2020, for Lukoil Italia from 2020 to 2021 and for Eni from 2009 to 2015.

Italy-based New Sea Generation trades marine fuels worldwide. The company expanded to open an office in Greece last year.