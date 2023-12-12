Swedish Roro Port to Install Wind Turbines for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ferries at Trelleborg. File Image /Pixabay.

Shore power from sustainable sources has moved a step closer for the Swedish port of Trelleborg with a deal to build two wind turbines at the port.

Trelleborg, which is Scandinavia's largest ro/ro port, has signed an agreement with Enercon to construct two 120-metre high wind turbines.

With the turbines in place, "the port will be self-sufficient in self-produced energy to supply the port's future energy needs such as shore power of vessels", the port said in a statement posted on its website.

Work on installing the wind turbines will start early next year with them becoming operational in 2024 or 2025. The two turbines will produce around 15 million kWh per year, the port authority said.

Trelleborg is located on Sweden southern coast close to Malmo.