UK Appoints New Shipping Minister After General Election

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mike Kane MP has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Transport, with responsibility for aviation, maritime and security. Image Credit: Department for Transport

The UK government has appointed a new maritime minister after last week's general election.

Mike Kane MP has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Transport, with responsibility for aviation, maritime and security, the ministry said on Wednesday.

A new government took power in the UK on July 5, with the Labour Party in government for the first since 2010.

Kane's predecessor, Byron Davies, had covered the maritime brief since November 2023.

While Davies's role took on only shipping as its primary focus, the inclusion of aviation and security in Kane's overview may indicate less of his attention may be available for maritime affairs, at at a time of considerable regulatory and commercial pressures for the shipping industry.

"Having shadowed the maritime brief for most of the last Parliament he brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is ably placed to hit the ground running," the UK Chamber of Shipping said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"There is much to be done across government for the shipping sector.

"Early focus should be on a long term decarbonisation plan, ensuring our approach to maritime borders helps, rather than hinders, trade and working with the sector to deliver the workforce we need now and in the future."