BB Energy Hires ARA Bunker Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael De Boeck has joined the firm as ARA bunker managing director as of this month. Image Credit: Michael De Boeck / LinkedIn

Energy trading firm BB Energy has hired an ARA bunker managing director in Antwerp.

Michael De Boeck has joined the firm as ARA bunker managing director as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

De Boeck was previously a director at United Bunkers in Antwerp from July 2021 to this month, and had earlier worked for companies including Trefoil Belgium, Northstar Bunker and Astra Transcor Energy.

BB Energy traded about 2 million mt of fuel oil in 2021, out of a total of about 41 million mt of crude and refined products trading, according to the company's website.