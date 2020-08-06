Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 31

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 6, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 30 – August 5, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-08-2020     BFP Galaxy     FEEDERMAX     17-10-1997     Contships    
04-08-2020     Kamikawa Maru     RO-RO     27-09-2002     Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen    
03-08-2020     Curlew     FPSO TANKER     01-06-1983     Shell Trading and Shipping Co    
03-08-2020     Green Harvest     HANDYMAX     22-09-1995     Soon Fong Shipping    
03-08-2020     Caribbean Highway     PCTC     26-03-2002     K Line    
01-08-2020     Shunter     AHTS     13-04-1983     Focus Energy    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

