Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 23
Thursday June 13, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 6 – June 12, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|11-06-2019
|Najdiah
|SMALL TANKER
|12-10-1979
|Saudi Arabian Bunkering Services
|11-06-2019
|Gulf Wave III
|PSV
|01-10-1981
|Mumeni A
|11-06-2019
|Gulf Wave 1
|AHTS
|01-05-1983
|Mumeni A
|11-06-2019
|Delphinus
|PCTC
|13-05-1991
|Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd
|11-06-2019
|Trans Pacific 5
|PCTC
|25-07-1992
|Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd
|11-06-2019
|NCC Jubail
|HANDY TANKER
|25-10-1996
|Bahri Chemicals
|11-06-2019
|Iwashiro
|HANDY CONTAINER
|22-02-1995
|Toyo Kaiun
|11-06-2019
|Green Garnet
|HANDYMAX
|30-05-1996
|MOL
|11-06-2019
|Seacor Vantage
|AHTS
|13-07-1998
|SEACOR Marine Holdings
|11-06-2019
|Seacor Rigorous
|AHTS
|31-08-2000
|SEACOR Marine Holdings
|11-06-2019
|Nurbano 1
|SP FR LPG
|27-05-1981
|Unknown UAE