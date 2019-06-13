Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 23

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 13, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 6 – June 12, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-06-2019     Najdiah     SMALL TANKER     12-10-1979     Saudi Arabian Bunkering Services    
11-06-2019     Gulf Wave III     PSV     01-10-1981     Mumeni A    
11-06-2019     Gulf Wave 1     AHTS     01-05-1983     Mumeni A    
11-06-2019     Delphinus     PCTC     13-05-1991     Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd    
11-06-2019     Trans Pacific 5     PCTC     25-07-1992     Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd    
11-06-2019     NCC Jubail     HANDY TANKER     25-10-1996     Bahri Chemicals    
11-06-2019     Iwashiro     HANDY CONTAINER     22-02-1995     Toyo Kaiun    
11-06-2019     Green Garnet     HANDYMAX     30-05-1996     MOL    
11-06-2019     Seacor Vantage     AHTS     13-07-1998     SEACOR Marine Holdings    
11-06-2019     Seacor Rigorous     AHTS     31-08-2000     SEACOR Marine Holdings    
11-06-2019     Nurbano 1     SP FR LPG     27-05-1981     Unknown UAE    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

