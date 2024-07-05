Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 26

by VesselsValue.com
Friday July 5, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 27 – July 3, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-07-2024     Alps     PANAMAX BULKER     31-01-1994     Shunping International Shipping    
30-06-2024     Kmax Pro     HANDYMAX     18-03-1997     Marinenet Shipping    
30-06-2024     APJ Mahakali     PANAMAX BULKER     02-07-1996     Apeejay Shipping    

