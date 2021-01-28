Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 4

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 28, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 21 – January 27, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-01-2021     Amur 2506     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1985     ZCR Denizcilik Ticaret    
27-01-2021     Blue Sea     HANDYMAX     28-11-1997     Fidelity Shipping & Trading    
27-01-2021     Nereus     SMALL TANKER     01-08-1998     Nakhodka Portbunker    
26-01-2021     Inzhener Plavinskiy     MPP     01-12-1988     Northern Shipping    
25-01-2021     Barbara     HANDYMAX     27-04-1994     MST    
25-01-2021     Salam Mewah     FEEDERMAX     06-02-1996     Malaysia Shipping Corp    
25-01-2021     Golden Tulip     SMALL TANKER     01-07-1998     Seacon Shipping Group    
25-01-2021     Seapol Endeavour     HANDYMAX     23-04-1996     Seaport Logistics Pvt    
25-01-2021     Crown     AHTS     30-03-2001     Star Matrix    
25-01-2021     Deroche Tide     AHTS     13-01-2010     Tidewater Marine    
25-01-2021     Tungsten Explorer     DRILLSHIP     11-07-2013     Vantage Drilling International    
25-01-2021     Titanium Explorer     DRILLSHIP     20-04-2012     Vantage Drilling International    
21-01-2021     Cape Sunrise     CAPESIZE     26-03-2012     Mizuho Sangyo    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com