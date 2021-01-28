Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 4
Thursday January 28, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 21 – January 27, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-01-2021
|Amur 2506
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1985
|ZCR Denizcilik Ticaret
|27-01-2021
|Blue Sea
|HANDYMAX
|28-11-1997
|Fidelity Shipping & Trading
|27-01-2021
|Nereus
|SMALL TANKER
|01-08-1998
|Nakhodka Portbunker
|26-01-2021
|Inzhener Plavinskiy
|MPP
|01-12-1988
|Northern Shipping
|25-01-2021
|Barbara
|HANDYMAX
|27-04-1994
|MST
|25-01-2021
|Salam Mewah
|FEEDERMAX
|06-02-1996
|Malaysia Shipping Corp
|25-01-2021
|Golden Tulip
|SMALL TANKER
|01-07-1998
|Seacon Shipping Group
|25-01-2021
|Seapol Endeavour
|HANDYMAX
|23-04-1996
|Seaport Logistics Pvt
|25-01-2021
|Crown
|AHTS
|30-03-2001
|Star Matrix
|25-01-2021
|Deroche Tide
|AHTS
|13-01-2010
|Tidewater Marine
|25-01-2021
|Tungsten Explorer
|DRILLSHIP
|11-07-2013
|Vantage Drilling International
|25-01-2021
|Titanium Explorer
|DRILLSHIP
|20-04-2012
|Vantage Drilling International
|21-01-2021
|Cape Sunrise
|CAPESIZE
|26-03-2012
|Mizuho Sangyo