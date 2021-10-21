Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 42
Thursday October 21, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 14 – October 20, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|18-10-2021
|Northern Sea
|PSV
|01-05-1996
|Wilson Offshore
|15-10-2021
|Commander
|AHTS
|01-10-1973
|Emerald Shipping Management
|15-10-2021
|Karen Knutsen
|SUEZMAX
|18-03-1999
|Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers
|15-10-2021
|Melati Satu
|HANDY TANKER
|27-01-1997
|Raffles Shipping Group
|15-10-2021
|St Leo The Great
|FERRY
|15-12-1992
|2GO
|14-10-2021
|Antares Experience
|LARGE CRUISE
|20-09-1993
|Beacon and Bay Shipping Services
|14-10-2021
|Sassnitz
|FERRY
|10-03-1989
|Stena RoRo