Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 42

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 21, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 14 – October 20, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-10-2021     Northern Sea     PSV     01-05-1996     Wilson Offshore    
15-10-2021     Commander     AHTS     01-10-1973     Emerald Shipping Management    
15-10-2021     Karen Knutsen     SUEZMAX     18-03-1999     Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers    
15-10-2021     Melati Satu     HANDY TANKER     27-01-1997     Raffles Shipping Group    
15-10-2021     St Leo The Great     FERRY     15-12-1992     2GO    
14-10-2021     Antares Experience     LARGE CRUISE     20-09-1993     Beacon and Bay Shipping Services    
14-10-2021     Sassnitz     FERRY     10-03-1989     Stena RoRo    

