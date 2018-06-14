Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 24
Thursday June 14, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 7 – June 13, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|11-06-2018
|American Victory
|HANDY BULKER
|01-02-1943
|American Steamship
|11-06-2018
|Solia
|SMALL TANKER
|15-05-1968
|Ruble Shipping
|11-06-2018
|Algolake
|HANDY BULKER
|14-04-1977
|Algoma Central Corp
|11-06-2018
|Marina Star 2
|FEEDERMAX
|01-01-1983
|Meratus Line
|11-06-2018
|Amity Star
|VLCC
|01-02-1993
|Prima Marine
|11-06-2018
|Guru Gobind Singh
|SUEZMAX
|03-05-1995
|SCI
|11-06-2018
|Concord M
|VLCC
|24-07-1996
|Sentek Marine and Trading
|11-06-2018
|S Jean
|SUEZMAX
|01-05-1998
|Undisclosed
|08-06-2018
|Tiba
|AHTS
|07-05-1975
|Unknown Indian