Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 24

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 14, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 7 – June 13, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-06-2018     American Victory     HANDY BULKER     01-02-1943     American Steamship    
11-06-2018     Solia     SMALL TANKER     15-05-1968     Ruble Shipping    
11-06-2018     Algolake     HANDY BULKER     14-04-1977     Algoma Central Corp    
11-06-2018     Marina Star 2     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1983     Meratus Line    
11-06-2018     Amity Star     VLCC     01-02-1993     Prima Marine    
11-06-2018     Guru Gobind Singh     SUEZMAX     03-05-1995     SCI    
11-06-2018     Concord M     VLCC     24-07-1996     Sentek Marine and Trading    
11-06-2018     S Jean     SUEZMAX     01-05-1998     Undisclosed    
08-06-2018     Tiba     AHTS     07-05-1975     Unknown Indian    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

