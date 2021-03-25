Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 12
Thursday March 25, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 18 – March 24, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|24-03-2021
|Costina
|SMALL TANKER
|11-09-1984
|Costalina General Trading FZC
|24-03-2021
|Maersk Taasinge
|HANDY CONTAINER
|28-01-1994
|Moller Maersk AS
|22-03-2021
|Santa Maria
|FERRY
|01-06-1975
|Turbojet
|21-03-2021
|Elka Nikolas
|HANDY TANKER
|20-02-2001
|European Navigation
|20-03-2021
|Golden Nori
|SMALL TANKER
|10-03-1997
|Eiko Marine
|20-03-2021
|Ramdane Abane
|LARGE LNG
|24-07-1981
|Hyproc Shipping
|19-03-2021
|Chesapeake
|HANDY TANKER
|01-01-1964
|USA Government
|19-03-2021
|Berge Helene
|FPSO TANKER
|24-01-1976
|BW Offshore
|19-03-2021
|CSL Rhine
|SMALL HANDY BC
|15-01-1983
|CSL Group
|19-03-2021
|Dole Honduras
|FEEDERMAX
|01-01-1991
|Dole Food
|19-03-2021
|Msheireb
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-04-1976
|Gulf Drilling International