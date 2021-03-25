Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 25, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 18 – March 24, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-03-2021     Costina     SMALL TANKER     11-09-1984     Costalina General Trading FZC    
24-03-2021     Maersk Taasinge     HANDY CONTAINER     28-01-1994     Moller Maersk AS    
22-03-2021     Santa Maria     FERRY     01-06-1975     Turbojet    
21-03-2021     Elka Nikolas     HANDY TANKER     20-02-2001     European Navigation    
20-03-2021     Golden Nori     SMALL TANKER     10-03-1997     Eiko Marine    
20-03-2021     Ramdane Abane     LARGE LNG     24-07-1981     Hyproc Shipping    
19-03-2021     Chesapeake     HANDY TANKER     01-01-1964     USA Government    
19-03-2021     Berge Helene     FPSO TANKER     24-01-1976     BW Offshore    
19-03-2021     CSL Rhine     SMALL HANDY BC     15-01-1983     CSL Group    
19-03-2021     Dole Honduras     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1991     Dole Food    
19-03-2021     Msheireb     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-04-1976     Gulf Drilling International    

