Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 5
Thursday February 7, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 1 – February 6, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-02-2019
|Mourato
|LARGE LNG
|03-07-1980
|Undisclosed
|06-02-2019
|Salam Mulia
|HANDY CONTAINER
|12-11-1996
|Malaysia Shipping Corp
|06-02-2019
|Richard M Currence
|AHTS
|02-06-2005
|Tidewater Marine
|05-02-2019
|Lilian
|PSV
|01-03-1977
|Folk Shipping
|05-02-2019
|Sonny
|SMALL TANKER
|14-01-1994
|SOCIR
|05-02-2019
|Lindavia
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-08-1996
|Dauelsberg Herm
|05-02-2019
|Tanishq
|UTILITY
|26-11-1984
|Cambay Marine International
|04-02-2019
|Dangjin Friendship
|CAPESIZE
|24-08-1994
|Korea Shipping Corp
|04-02-2019
|KG Coen
|CAPESIZE
|28-02-1994
|KG Maritime Co
|04-02-2019
|CNP Paita
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-10-1998
|Peruano Naviero
|04-02-2019
|Anona IPSA
|HANDY CONTAINER
|10-02-2004
|IPSA Capital
|31-01-2019
|Chang Fa Kou
|PCTC
|30-03-1985
|COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers