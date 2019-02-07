Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 7, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 1 – February 6, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-02-2019     Mourato     LARGE LNG     03-07-1980     Undisclosed    
06-02-2019     Salam Mulia     HANDY CONTAINER     12-11-1996     Malaysia Shipping Corp    
06-02-2019     Richard M Currence     AHTS     02-06-2005     Tidewater Marine    
05-02-2019     Lilian     PSV     01-03-1977     Folk Shipping    
05-02-2019     Sonny     SMALL TANKER     14-01-1994     SOCIR    
05-02-2019     Lindavia     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-08-1996     Dauelsberg Herm    
05-02-2019     Tanishq     UTILITY     26-11-1984     Cambay Marine International    
04-02-2019     Dangjin Friendship     CAPESIZE     24-08-1994     Korea Shipping Corp    
04-02-2019     KG Coen     CAPESIZE     28-02-1994     KG Maritime Co    
04-02-2019     CNP Paita     HANDY CONTAINER     01-10-1998     Peruano Naviero    
04-02-2019     Anona IPSA     HANDY CONTAINER     10-02-2004     IPSA Capital    
31-01-2019     Chang Fa Kou     PCTC     30-03-1985     COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com