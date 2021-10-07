Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 40
Thursday October 7, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 30 – October 6, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|07-10-2021
|Cape Balder
|SUEZMAX
|11-04-2000
|New Shipping Ltd
|05-10-2021
|Heng Long
|AFRAMAX
|14-08-1997
|Undisclosed
|05-10-2021
|Sea Tiger
|AHTS
|04-11-1998
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Normand Borg
|AHTS
|15-12-2000
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Normand Atlantic
|AHTS
|26-11-1997
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Normand Neptun
|AHTS
|18-03-1996
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Sea Pollock
|PSV
|28-04-2008
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Far Sovereign
|AHTS
|25-06-1999
|Solstad Offshore
|05-10-2021
|Far Strider
|PSV
|12-01-1999
|Solstad Offshore
|04-10-2021
|Lotus
|FERRY
|27-08-1986
|HSM Ship Management
|04-10-2021
|Hebat
|SMALL HANDY
|27-06-1980
|Indobaruna Bulk Transport
|02-10-2021
|Lucky Dolphin
|HANDY TANKER
|07-11-1996
|PV Trans
|02-10-2021
|EM Longevity
|VLCC FSO
|23-08-2000
|Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
|02-10-2021
|Pharmony
|SMALL TANKER
|17-06-1999
|Petrojaya Marine
|01-10-2021
|Sein Sun
|REEFER
|27-12-1984
|Sein Shipping
|30-09-2021
|Sonangol Girassol
|SUEZMAX
|06-01-2000
|Sonangol
|30-09-2021
|Sonangol Luanda
|SUEZMAX
|11-09-2000
|Sonangol
|30-09-2021
|Lake Glory
|REEFER
|30-11-1982
|JiSung Shipping
|30-09-2021
|Stolt Spruce
|HANDY TANKER
|29-10-1993
|Stolt Tankers
|30-09-2021
|Explorindo 1
|HANDY TANKER
|20-09-2001
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|30-09-2021
|Hai Soon 29
|SMALL TANKER
|14-07-1993
|Hai Soon Ship Management