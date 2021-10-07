Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 7, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 30 – October 6, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-10-2021     Cape Balder     SUEZMAX     11-04-2000     New Shipping Ltd    
05-10-2021     Heng Long     AFRAMAX     14-08-1997     Undisclosed    
05-10-2021     Sea Tiger     AHTS     04-11-1998     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Normand Borg     AHTS     15-12-2000     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Normand Atlantic     AHTS     26-11-1997     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Normand Neptun     AHTS     18-03-1996     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Sea Pollock     PSV     28-04-2008     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Far Sovereign     AHTS     25-06-1999     Solstad Offshore    
05-10-2021     Far Strider     PSV     12-01-1999     Solstad Offshore    
04-10-2021     Lotus     FERRY     27-08-1986     HSM Ship Management    
04-10-2021     Hebat     SMALL HANDY     27-06-1980     Indobaruna Bulk Transport    
02-10-2021     Lucky Dolphin     HANDY TANKER     07-11-1996     PV Trans    
02-10-2021     EM Longevity     VLCC FSO     23-08-2000     Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services    
02-10-2021     Pharmony     SMALL TANKER     17-06-1999     Petrojaya Marine    
01-10-2021     Sein Sun     REEFER     27-12-1984     Sein Shipping    
30-09-2021     Sonangol Girassol     SUEZMAX     06-01-2000     Sonangol    
30-09-2021     Sonangol Luanda     SUEZMAX     11-09-2000     Sonangol    
30-09-2021     Lake Glory     REEFER     30-11-1982     JiSung Shipping    
30-09-2021     Stolt Spruce     HANDY TANKER     29-10-1993     Stolt Tankers    
30-09-2021     Explorindo 1     HANDY TANKER     20-09-2001     Buana Lintas Lautan    
30-09-2021     Hai Soon 29     SMALL TANKER     14-07-1993     Hai Soon Ship Management    

